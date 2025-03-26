It's the Enterprise! Starfleet's Finest Flagships

With its depiction of intrepid Starfleet crews heroically exploring our galaxy, Star Trek has ensured that history will never forget the name 'Enterprise.'

From the earliest exploits of Captain Jonathan Archer's Enterprise NX-01 to the alternate reality adventures of the Kelvin Timeline's U.S.S. Enterprise, the Enterprise lineage has left an indelible mark on civilizations across multiple quadrants, centuries, and dimensions.

A comprehensive account of every Enterprise would fill volumes, so let us instead examine some of their exciting escapades and the episodes and films in which those events transpired.

Enterprise NX-01