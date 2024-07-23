WARP FIVE: Wil Wheaton on the Original Prodigy Returning to Star Trek

While there have been the presence of young characters throughout the Star Trek universe, as seen in Wesley Crusher, Naomi Wildman, Jake Sisko, Nog, Adira Tal, etc., Star Trek: Prodigy did something special with its approach to the galaxy — having the kids front and center — allowing a new generation of fans to feel seen.

Over 35 years later, Wheaton is still connecting with new crops of fans who come across The Next Generation and Wesley Crusher, an experience he deems "incredibly rewarding," akin to "Christmas morning or a night of Hanukkah where we saw the gift and we didn't dare dream it was what we hoped was in that box. We wanted it for so long, and when we open it, it's exactly what I wanted. And not only is it exactly what I wanted, it is what I thought it would be and oh my god, it's even more. It's even better. That is what it feels like to me. That celebration I talked about, feels so good to me."

"I have spent the last 35 years meeting people my age," notes Wheaton. "I'm 52 next week and I have spent the last 35 years meeting people in my generation who have told me how much they love Wesley and how they didn't understand why people complained about him. All of their friends love Wesley. I did a whole bunch of semi-scientific research, just keeping track of things over the years, and I think the ratio is for every one person who wrote a nasty letter to Starlogger, posted some shitty thing on the internet in the early '90s, there's like 100 kids who were just loving Wesley and wanted to be him. And guess what? A lot of them grew up to work for NASA, or grew up to be doctors or scientists, and a whole lot of them write for and work on Star Trek. A lot of them are in the cast of various Star Treks. I just found out, I just found out this last season of The Ready Room what a huge fan of Wesley Crusher Wilson Cruz was. And I'm like, 'I'm a huge fan of Hugh Culber. What are you talking about?' We've been in collaboration all this time and we didn't even know or I didn't know."

The Power of Star Trek: Prodigy and Young Protagonists