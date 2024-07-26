Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 26, 2024

    Gina Yashere Reports for Duty on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

    The internationally acclaimed comedian joins the all-new Original Series from CBS Studios as a recurring guest star.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Breaking News Incoming Transmission alert from Starfleet Command

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today announced that Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) has joined the cast of the first season of the original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as an Academy instructor in a recurring guest star.

    The upcoming series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the new series will begin production later this summer. 

    Yashere joins previously announced cast members Holly Hunter, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, and Paul Giamatti.

    Professional headshot of Gina Yashere seated against a brick wall raising sunglasses

    Steve Peirce

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series' premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. 

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+, which also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Section 31, an original movie event with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

