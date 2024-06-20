The Official Trailer and Key Art for Season 2 of Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy Is Here

CBS Studios debuted the official trailer and key art for the second season of the original animated kids' series, Star Trek: Prodigy. The hit series will premiere all 20 episodes on Monday, July 1 on Netflix in select countries around the world. Season 1 episodes of the series are currently available on Netflix.

In Season 2, these six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn's home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.