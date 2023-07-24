Star Trek: Prodigy Nominated for First Annual Children's & Family Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced earlier today the nominations for the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards, the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979, and the Television Academy recognized Star Trek: Prodigy, which is currently airing its first season!

The original animated series is up for the Outstanding Animated Series Award.

Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy had its mid-season return last week on Thursday, Oct. 27, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S., and on Friday, Oct. 28 in Latin America, Australia, Italy and the U.K. Following the series’ return, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The series will air later in the year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and Switzerland.

In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.