Growing Up with Star Trek: Prodigy's Gwyn

Distance and time give Gwyn some much-needed perspective. At first, she's smug, sure that her father will come to rescue her from captivity. She is also confronted with the prisoners' side of the story for the first time. She learns that they did nothing to deserve being chained and forced into labor; on the contrary, they were completely innocent, just in the wrong place at the wrong time. She starts to wonder if her loyalty to her father was misplaced. It's an important lesson — it's okay to change your mind as you learn new things, and you don't have to blindly follow a life that hurts you. Now Gwyn deals with a new kind of misery — how to feel about her messy situation. Is she a bad person? How can she prove to these former prisoners that she isn't her father?

Gwyn gets a chance to prove herself when the ragtag crew stops to explore their first new planet. The pause in their journey gives The Diviner time to catch up to them. At first, Gwyn hopes that he might take her back home, but then, she doesn't know how to handle the responsibility of the decision on her shoulders. Would living under her father's thumb again be better than answering the hard questions she's been asking herself? Instead, she is dismayed to find that The Diviner has come, not for her, but for the ship. Hurt and betrayed, Gwyn tries to stop him from leaving with his prize. She is injured in the ensuing fight, and when she pleads with her father to help her, he chooses to leave her and take the ship. Of course, our heroes get their ship back, and this time, Gwyn comes aboard willingly, marking the severance of her patriarchal loyalty.