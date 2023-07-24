Everything You Need to Know About The Diviner

Star Trek: Prodigy takes us to a new corner of the Star Trek universe, and with that, comes dastardly new areas for villainy.

Set in the Delta Quadrant, in the year 2383, the CG-animated series Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar, as they learn how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. Through their adventures, they’re introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Unfortunately, for crew member Gwyn, her father, The Diviner, is hot on her and the crew’s heels.

As the Villain Showdown enters its third week, pitting The Diviner against Seska, we’ve put together this handy guide on everything you need to know about Prodigy’s largest threat.