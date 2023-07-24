Published Jul 20, 2022
Everything You Need to Know About The Diviner
A guide to Star Trek: Prodigy’s ruthless tyrant!
Star Trek: Prodigy takes us to a new corner of the Star Trek universe, and with that, comes dastardly new areas for villainy.
Set in the Delta Quadrant, in the year 2383, the CG-animated series Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar, as they learn how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. Through their adventures, they’re introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Unfortunately, for crew member Gwyn, her father, The Diviner, is hot on her and the crew’s heels.
The Diviner
The Diviner (voiced by John Noble), a Vau N’Akat, is a ruthless tyrant who controls the mining asteroid of Tars Lamora. He exploits wayward species and will stop at nothing in his hunt for the Protostar, the mysteriously abandoned experimental Federation starship, no matter the cost.
With his twisted body failing him, The Diviner remains submerged in a tank filled with serum. He created his progeny, Gwyn, to one day carry on his mission when she’s ready – but for now, he keeps his goals shrouded in mystery from her. When Gwyn is kidnapped by his prisoners, he dons a serum suit that made him more mobile and provided him with more strength.
His Progeny
Gwyn (voiced by Ella Purnell) is a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars.
The Diviner stresses that they are the last two of their kind, and the future of their race lies solely in Gwyn’s hands. Learn more about The Diviner's progeny with Growing Up with Star Trek: Prodigy’s Gwyn!
His Abilities
Both The Diviner and his progeny have a neuroflux and can control and manipulate objects with their mind.
The MedusanZero (voiced by Angus Imrie) reveals The Diviner kidnapped them in order to weaponize their telepathic abilities among the other prisoners and ensure their unquestioning servitude. While Zero is able to read the minds of others, they’re unable to penetrate The Diviner’s mind; they’re only able to sense a dark purpose.
His Enforcer
The Diviner’s deadly robotic enforcer, Drednok (voiced by Jimmi Simpson), is heartless and cold. The temporal android’s sole purpose is to keep The Diviner on task and ensure that the Protostar is found. Drednok is a friend to no one, including The Diviner’s own daughter Gwyn, and uses his menacing spider-like form to impose The Diviner’s will.
In addition to Drednok, The Diviner has Watchers, robotic robots with claw-like tails, to oversee the prisoners known as The Unwanted in the Tars Lemora Labor Camp.
His Prison
Tars Lamora is rich in chimerium, a valuable crystalline mineral. Setting up his colony on this planet, The Diviner’s indentured prisoners were forced to mine chimerium in his labor camp. With the luminescent crystal, The Diviner was able to build a chimerium cloaking device powerful enough to make his entire penal colony undetectable.
To maintain control over Tars Lamora, The Diviner has banned universal translators, preventing his prisoners from communicating with one another and uniting or rebelling.
His ‘Rightful’ Claim
The Protostar, what The Diviner has been seeking over the past 17 years, possesses the protostar drive, which houses a dwarf star within it. It’s the protostar drive that allowed the Starfleet ship to achieve Proto-Warp and get as far from the Alpha Quadrant in the first place.
Interested in learning more about The Diviner, his real goals, and his tragic backstory, be sure to check out the first ten episodes of Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy now!