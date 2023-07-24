Can You Name Every One of These 20 Starfleet Officers?

Is there a better name in the Star Trek saga — or heck, even pop culture — than Captain Jean-Luc Picard?

With the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart, back for its second season, his name — along with many other favorite characters — should be fresh on your mind.

But how well do you remember these beloved characters’ names from the entire franchise?

We’ve created this quiz, which will test how well you remember the main and ancillary Starfleet officers’ names from the entire Star Trek universe, from Star Trek: The Original Series to Star Trek: The Next Generation to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine to Star Trek (2009).

It is only logical that if you’re a Star Trek expert, then you’ll be able to ace this quiz. Are you ready?