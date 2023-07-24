Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Feb 7, 2023

    The Ultimate Jean-Luc Picard Trivia Quiz

    Test your knowledge now— make it so!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Picard Trivia

    It’s time to up your Jean-Luc Picard game!

    The stalwart U.S.S. Enterprise captain is on deck for the third – and final –  season of the Paramount+ original series, Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart.

    Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres Thursday, Feb. 16, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. New episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays. And, yes, fans will be thrilled to see Star Trek: The Next Generation favorites LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner in the epic new Picard season. Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also star.

    As you bid farewell to Star Trek: Picard, let’s make sure you’re good on the paths -- and temporal-energy ribbons -- that Jean-Luc Picard has traveled in Picard, The Next Generation, and the feature films Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. Take our trivia quiz right now on the man, the myth, the Federation legend. Make it so!

