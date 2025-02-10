Ascending to the Center Seat: First Officers on the Rise

Serving under aboard the U.S.S. Kelvin in , George Kirk quickly found himself facing a field promotion when his commanding officer departed the ship to face . Nero's execution of Robau made Kirk's captaincy permanent, leading the young officer to begin fulfilling his late predecessor's final request by evacuating the ship.

Sadly, battle damage left the Kelvin's autopilot unable to function, so Kirk valiantly stayed behind to pilot the ship and cover his crew's escape. George Kirk died after setting the Kelvin on a collision course with the Narada, but his sacrifice saved the lives of his wife, newborn son, and 800 other crew members. Kirk's heroics were so profound that later generations, including Christopher Pike, wrote dissertations on his deeds.

James T. Kirk (Kelvin Timeline)