Trek Through The Multiverse! Star Trek's Best Parallel Dimensions

In , alternate universes were mostly depicted through briefly glimpsed timelines. In 1990, " " showed us what the 2360s would look like if peace with the Klingons hadn't been achieved. With " ," Q demonstrated to Picard a kind of dreamlike alternate universe in which he was not the captain of the Enterprise. And of course, " " dropped a timeline in which the Enterprise was destroyed in various timelines, but nearly always in the exact same way.

But, the biggest and most formative multiverse story from TNG is easily the Season 7 episode " ." Here, Worf shifts between various realities, which, at first, seem only vaguely different from our cozy, "normal" timeline. But, by the end of the episode, a rupture causes a nearly infinite number of Enterprises to exist in the same area of space. This image, of various Enterprises, some more worse-for-wear than others, created the foundation for the Trek multiverse we think of today. We didn't see the purple Enterprise from the Lower Decks episode " ," but we're sure it was there somewhere.

Through the Looking Glass, Strangely