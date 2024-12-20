Below Deck with Lower Decks: Boiming Even More Rifts

So, we're finally here: the season and series finale of .

What a ride these last few years have been, eh? If you'd asked me 20 years ago whether a "workplace comedy" that did its level best to balance humor with the best of Star Trek ideals could work, I'd have looked at you with one of those expressions I reserve for seeing milk in the grocery store on sale a week past its expiration date. And yet, Lower Decks did it. Not only that, but it made it look easy, to boot, and now here we are: four years and 50 episodes later. It's been a long ro—