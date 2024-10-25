Below Deck with Lower Decks: Idol Fancies

Disguised as a Haliian consort, Tendi has made her way aboard Yorif's ship to scope out his collection and see what's ripe for pirating. Among the various mementos and other items of which Yorif is very proud is a bejeweled golden statue he calls a "Veltan lust idol." It's got pearls, and everything!

"Hey, Dayton," I can hear one of you calling from the back of the room. I see your hand waving in the air, I know what you're going to say, and you're absolutely right! We first met a Yorif-type as an acquaintance of Kivas Fajo — Palor Toff, another obtainer of rare items. Fajo even took it upon himself to kidnap Data from the Enterprise, in the third-season Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Most Toys," to show off in front of Toff.

Toff went to a lot of effort to secure this idol, you see, and—