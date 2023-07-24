Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Pleasure Planet

Confession — we were all extremely jealous when Ensigns Mariner and Boimler took a detour into Little Risa on this week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Risa may not seem like such a huge Easter egg for longtime Star Trek fans, but for those of you just joining us because Lower Decks piqued your interest via animation, comedy, or creator Mike McMahan’s legacy of success with both on shows like Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, Risa may be new! And that’s okay, we’re here for you.