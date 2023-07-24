'Two Days and Two Nights' and What Happens on Risa...

I, too, remember going on a trip to New York City (my present-day Risa) a few years back. I also had ambitious expectations in the back of my mind — revisit every major museum, go to one of the most popular restaurants, see a Broadway show, etc. Like the crew, I was eager and excited for some time off and adventure. Yet, also like them, my trip also didn’t turn out quite as planned. I went to the Met, but found it crowded beyond belief. Not only was I nudged and elbowed by tourists, I also managed to get lost. Anyone who knows me is aware that I’d rather stay lost than ask for help, but at some point, I put my pride away and asked a docent for a way out, which as it happens, was only 20 or so feet away.

Since the museum plan was a bust, I figured maybe I’d have better luck at one of the critically-acclaimed restaurants I wanted to check out. Let’s just say, at the end of the night, I was writhing in pain, hunched on the floor. I ordered something I had never heard of before, in fact, it might as well have been in Klingon. OK, another fail. For sure the Broadway show I was going to go see next would make everything that went wrong seem trivial. And you know what? It was a great show. And if you ask the 6'7" guy who sat directly in my line of sight, he’d totally confirm. As for me, I had a rather boring view of his head.