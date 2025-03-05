T’Pol's Tactics and Protocols

Excitement over the opportunity to study a massive comet gripped the NX-01, though Captain Archer's enthusiasm was tempered by the presence of a Vulcan starship lurking nearby. Archer believed the Vulcans were spying on them, and a tense meal with the ship's captain only exacerbated the precarious predicament. An emergency arose when one of Enterprise's shuttlepods became trapped in a chasm on the comet, yet the Starfleet vessel's grappler failed to be sufficient for a recovery mission.

T'Pol suggested Archer ask the Vulcans to utilize their advanced tractor beam to save the shuttlepod and its crew, but Archer initially refused. T'Pol switched to a logical approach, explaining that not requesting assistance would only validate the Vulcan perception that humans were arrogant and prideful. With T'Pol's wisdom striking a little too close to home, Archer relented and allowed the Vulcans to retrieve the shuttlepod.

