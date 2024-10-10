Jack Crusher's Trials Mirror the Stigma of Mental Health

Although Jack's waking nightmares and visions of red root-like structures enveloping the space around him intensified during his early days on the Titan-A, it was not until after he had killed four Changelings disguised as Starfleet officers, in "Imposters," that he mustered the strength to inform his mother, Dr. Beverly Crusher, about the distressing sights and sounds. Taking the leap to confide in her, Jack bravely confessed, "I think there's something very wrong with me." As liberating as that announcement was for Jack, he opted not to relay his subsequent discovery that he could control the actions of certain crewmembers. Upon finally conveying this ability to his parents in "Surrender," Jack insisted that they swear to him before he would dive into the details of his very personal admission.

Hesitance to talk about their situation is a familiar burden to people with mental health concerns, as shame and embarrassment can manifest from the stigma surrounding the subject. This reluctance may be amplified when it comes to sharing with those dearest to us, as they are the very people we do not want to drive away. Yet, when we do summon the courage to discuss our mental states, loved ones tend to be the first ones we open up to, just as Jack did when he spoke to his mother.

Furthermore, when Jack reported his lifetime of "practicing the art of charismatic deflection" to Deanna Troi in "Surrender," he illustrated an additional path regularly taken to avoid chatting about mental health. If we don't get close to people in the first place, we won't feel pressured to divulge our emotional state to anyone.

Self-Blame and Denial