Ed Speleers on the Weight of Being Jean-Luc Picard's Son

Jean-Luc Picard is not a man who needs a legacy, but for the second time in his life, death was at his door. In Star Trek: Picard, the Starfleet legend discovers he has an adult son he never knew of — Jack Crusher. Jack and his mother Dr. Beverly Crusher have been having rogue adventures in the corners and areas of the universe long forgotten by the Federation for the past few decades on their own.

The versatile actor, known for roles in Downtown Abbey, Outlander, Eragon, and You, was ready to sink his teeth into an expansive, world-building franchise in America.

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to sit down with Ed Speleers to discuss the opportunity, and the weight of playing the son of two beloved Star Trek characters, Picard and Crusher.