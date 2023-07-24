RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 304 – No Win Scenario

On the Shrike, Vadic heads over to an ornate brass platter in the center of the room. She takes a blade and severs her left hand at the wrist, which liquifies then takes form as a skull-like face. The face demands her report. Vadic, revealing herself to be a Changeling, states that they unfortunately cannot retrieve Jack Crusher as his starship is stuck at the center of a gravity well. The face orders her to pursue, which Vadic protests due to the Shrike’s payload; the portal device utilizes gravimetric distortion rendering it a suicide mission. The face proclaims it is suicide to refuse; Vadic is to obtain and deliver the asset. Everything is expendable — her ship, her people, herself. With a hint of fear, the Shrike’s captain concedes to pursue as the face dissolves and merges back into her hand. Vadic, then, bombastically orders her crew to disengage the portal system. Spinning in the captain’s chair, she repeatedly sings out, “goodbye.”

Returning to the flashback at 10 Forward with the group of eager Starfleet cadets, Picard recalls another event where he discovered the Tamarian’s language was based on metaphors. If they had given up their will to communicate, they both would have been killed. While he enjoys the impromptu gathering, he expresses his desire to return to his lunch. Another cadet then brings up an unofficial record of an incident, a shuttle mishap, involving his best friend, Jack Crusher. She recalls his description, “one of the worst navigational [he’d] ever been in — a no-win scenario.” Picard shares that had been when he was just about the same age as them when he was just “a little reckless.”

Just then, in the present, an ensign interrupts Jack and Picard in their 10 Forward holodeck simulation and asks if they were in a private gathering. Picard welcomes the ensign and the group of other young crewmembers in; they’re all fearful and weary, in search of sanctuary. As Picard moves over to the other side of the bar next to Jack, his son tells him that he can see what he’s doing, thinking that this would make things better somehow, but he doesn’t. Kindly, he assures Picard he’s not saying this to be harsh; some people need to be a part of something while others don’t. Given those who currently surround them on the holodeck, Picard believes everyone needs connection. Jack admits that he grew up mostly on his own; sure, he had his mom, but that’s just who he is. Being on the outside suits him fine. He doesn’t need a moment like this, to which, Picard vulnerably reveals he does though.