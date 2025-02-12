Master Replicas Reveals New Line of Star Trek Action Figures

Starting this summer, they will be releasing new figures every month, kicking off with Admiral Picard from the third season of Star Trek: Picard and the Strange New Worlds version of Spock.

"I'm so happy to be doing this," Ben Robinson, who runs the program along with Eaglemoss' Starships collection, tells StarTrek.com. "The new shows have been crying out for action figures. There are a lot of collectors out there who already have Playmates figures and I want to give them the chance to bring those collections up-to-date by adding characters like Pike and Mariner. As always, we're going to go deep and I'm excited that we're already working on Ortegas and Tendi."