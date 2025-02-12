Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Feb 12, 2025

    Master Replicas Reveals New Line of Star Trek Action Figures

    Get an exclusive look at the incoming figures based on modern era series!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Master Replicas action figures of Spock, Picard, and Mariner

    StarTrek.com

    Master Replicas announce today that they are launching a massive program to deliver action figures based on modern era Star Trek series for fans who love action figure collecting.

    The first series covered in their program include , , , , , and . Get an exclusive first look at the prototypes below!

    Master Replicas action figures for Star Trek: Picard's Worf, Riker, and Picard; Strange New Worlds' Spock; and Lower Decks' Boimler, Mariner, and Tendi

    StarTrek.com

    Starting this summer, they will be releasing new figures every month, kicking off with Admiral Picard from the third season of Star Trek: Picard and the Strange New Worlds version of Spock.

    "I'm so happy to be doing this," Ben Robinson, who runs the program along with Eaglemoss' Starships collection, tells StarTrek.com. "The new shows have been crying out for action figures. There are a lot of collectors out there who already have Playmates figures and I want to give them the chance to bring those collections up-to-date by adding characters like Pike and Mariner. As always, we're going to go deep and I'm excited that we're already working on Ortegas and Tendi."

    Master Replicas action figure based on Season 3 of Picard's Admiral Picard holding a blaster

    StarTrek.com

    Master Replicas selected Spock and Picard to lead the new program to showcase two of the most iconic and important figures in the history of Star Trek — a representation of Star Trek's beginnings, its rebirth, and its future.

    Each figure will come with a variety of accessories. The Spock action figure will include a Phaser, Phaser Holster, Tricorder, and Communicator. Picard will come with a phaser and PADD.

    Master Replicas action figure based on Strange New Worlds' Spock holding a phaser

    StarTrek.com

    Master Replicas acknowledges nothing has been more popular than the classic 4.75" figures from Playmates, which first debuted in the 90s. Recognizing the place Playmates figures have in a lot of people's hearts, they aim to continue the story of action figures at that size. This new programs does not ask fans to rebuild their collections from scratch, but to add to what they already have.

    The Spock and Picard figures are now available for pre-order from MasterReplicas.com. Follow along to see new characters across the series as they are revealed in the coming months.

