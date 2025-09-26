Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • Search
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Assemble Your Dream Crew!

    Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

    Customize My Profile
    decorative border
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Merch

    Published Sep 26, 2025

    Magic: The Gathering to Honor 60th Anniversary of Star Trek with Special Tribute Set

    Wizards of the Coast made the announcement at MagicCon: Atlanta.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'

    StarTrek.com

    In celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary, Wizards of the Coast revealed today at MagicCon: Atlanta the release of a Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek special tribute set releasing in November 2026.

    Commemorating six decades of storytelling across television and film, Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek captures the spirit of exploration, discovery, and imagination that has inspired fans for generation, bringing the Star Trek universe into a whole new medium, and putting Star Trek characters directly into your hands.

    From the pioneering adventures of The Original Series, to the bold new frontiers introduced in later series and films, this set brings together iconic characters and moments that showcase the enduring legacy of Star Trek.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Nacelle Reveals Lineups for Wave 3 and 4 of Star Trek Action Figures
    Merch
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    EXO-6's Nurse Chapel Figure Reports for Duty
    Merch
    LCARS screen featuring EXO-6 action figure of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Nurse Chapel
    Star Trek: Section 31 Original Movie Soundtrack to Release Digitally on February 14
    Merch
    A phone screen with the album art for Star Trek: Section 31 soundtrack and a pair of headphones
    Master Replicas Reveals New Line of Star Trek Action Figures
    Merch
    Master Replicas action figures of Spock, Picard, and Mariner
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2025 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top