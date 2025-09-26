Magic: The Gathering to Honor 60th Anniversary of Star Trek with Special Tribute Set

Commemorating six decades of storytelling across television and film, Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek captures the spirit of exploration, discovery, and imagination that has inspired fans for generation, bringing the Star Trek universe into a whole new medium, and putting Star Trek characters directly into your hands.

From the pioneering adventures of The Original Series, to the bold new frontiers introduced in later series and films, this set brings together iconic characters and moments that showcase the enduring legacy of Star Trek.