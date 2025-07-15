Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Merch

    Published Jul 15, 2025

    EXO-6's Nurse Chapel Figure Reports for Duty

    In time for the series' third season release, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 1:6 scale museum-grade articulated figure is now available for pre-order!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    LCARS screen featuring EXO-6 action figure of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Nurse Chapel

    StarTrek.com

    In celebration of the Season 3 release of , EXO-6 is opening up pre-orders for Nurse Christine Chapel one sixth scale museum grade figure.

    Close-up of the EXO-6 Nurse Chapel action figure

    EXO-6

    In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Nurse Chapel, portrayed by the talented Jess Bush, is given a more prominent role than the character originally had in the 1960s .

    Strange New Worlds provides her with a richer storyline and deeper character exploration. Her evolving relationship with Spock adds further depth to the show, offering intriguing dynamics and emotional layers that enhance both characters.

    With their meticulous attention to detail and authenticity, EXO-6 delivers a product that Star Trek fans will cherish. The figure features an authentic likeness to actress Jess Bush, capturing her portrayal of Chapel with precision and care.

    EXO-6 Nurse Chapel action figure propped against the backdrop of the Enterprise's Sickbay as she holds a hypospray in her right hand

    EXO-6

    The figure comes equipped with a variety of accessories that are emblematic of Chapel's role in the series. These include a communicator, a PADD (Personal Access Display Device), a hypospray for medical emergencies, and multiple interchangeable hands for dynamic posing. Each accessory is crafted with the same dedication to realism. From the detailed uniform to the carefully sculpted features, every aspect of this figure is a tribute to the character's importance and evolution in Strange New Worlds.

    This figure joins the ranks of previously released Captain Pike and Lieutenant Spock figures, as well as the crossover episode's Bradward Boimler and Beckett Mariner figures, with .

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

