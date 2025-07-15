EXO-6's Nurse Chapel Figure Reports for Duty

In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Nurse Chapel, portrayed by the talented Jess Bush, is given a more prominent role than the character originally had in the 1960s .

Strange New Worlds provides her with a richer storyline and deeper character exploration. Her evolving relationship with Spock adds further depth to the show, offering intriguing dynamics and emotional layers that enhance both characters.

With their meticulous attention to detail and authenticity, EXO-6 delivers a product that Star Trek fans will cherish. The figure features an authentic likeness to actress Jess Bush, capturing her portrayal of Chapel with precision and care.