Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • Search
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Assemble Your Dream Crew!

    Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

    Customize My Profile
    decorative border
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Merch

    Published Oct 8, 2025

    Fluevog x Star Trek Expands Collection with Two Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Styles

    Pre-orders for the 'Academy' and 'Recruit' boots open tomorrow, October 9!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated triptych featuring Fluevog's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy boots

    StarTrek.com

    As anticipation builds for the upcoming release of new series , the Fluevog x Star Trek collection is expanding with two new styles — the Academy and the Recruit. Pre-orders open tomorrow, October 9.

    Close-up of Fluevog x Star Trek's Academy boots

    Fluevog x Star Trek - the Academy boots

    StarTrek.com

    Designed for and in collaboration with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Fluevog is bringing their craftsman and the 32nd Century's aesthetic to our universe. Both the Academy and Recruit books are built on their ultra-comfy and reliable Official sole and crafted from smooth leathers and elastic, featuring a faux metal buckle, an embossed Starfleet delta insignia, and the Fluevog and Star Trek: Starfleet Aacdemy logos stamped on the footsock.

    The Academy boot sports a taller silhouette with a side zip, while the Recruit offers a shorter silhouette with a front zip — both equally ready for stylish space exploration wherever your next mission takes you.

    Close-up of Fluevog x Star Trek's Recruit boots

    Fluevog x Star Trek - the Recruit boots

    StarTrek.com

    , from Thursday, October 9 to Sunday, visit the John Fluevog Shoes booth (#1534), near the Paramount+ booth (#1723), to see both styles in person and get a limited edition pre-sale at a special discounted rate. Expected arrival of the boots' landing is February 2026.

    The Academy and Recruit boots can be seen on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, premiering exclusively on Paramount+ early 2026, as the official uniform footwear for all Starfleet cadets training aboard the U.S.S. Athena.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Nacelle Opens Up Star Trek Wave Two Action Figure Line Pre-Sale
    Merch
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    Magic: The Gathering to Honor 60th Anniversary of Star Trek with Special Tribute Set
    Merch
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    Nacelle Reveals Lineups for Wave 3 and 4 of Star Trek Action Figures
    Merch
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    EXO-6's Nurse Chapel Figure Reports for Duty
    Merch
    LCARS screen featuring EXO-6 action figure of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Nurse Chapel
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2025 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top