Fluevog x Star Trek Expands Collection with Two Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Styles

Designed for and in collaboration with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Fluevog is bringing their craftsman and the 32nd Century's aesthetic to our universe. Both the Academy and Recruit books are built on their ultra-comfy and reliable Official sole and crafted from smooth leathers and elastic, featuring a faux metal buckle, an embossed Starfleet delta insignia, and the Fluevog and Star Trek: Starfleet Aacdemy logos stamped on the footsock.

The Academy boot sports a taller silhouette with a side zip, while the Recruit offers a shorter silhouette with a front zip — both equally ready for stylish space exploration wherever your next mission takes you.