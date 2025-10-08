Published Oct 8, 2025
Fluevog x Star Trek Expands Collection with Two Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Styles
Pre-orders for the 'Academy' and 'Recruit' boots open tomorrow, October 9!
As anticipation builds for the upcoming release of new series , the Fluevog x Star Trek collection is expanding with two new styles — the Academy and the Recruit. Pre-orders open tomorrow, October 9.
Designed for and in collaboration with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Fluevog is bringing their craftsman and the 32nd Century's aesthetic to our universe. Both the Academy and Recruit books are built on their ultra-comfy and reliable Official sole and crafted from smooth leathers and elastic, featuring a faux metal buckle, an embossed Starfleet delta insignia, and the Fluevog and Star Trek: Starfleet Aacdemy logos stamped on the footsock.
The Academy boot sports a taller silhouette with a side zip, while the Recruit offers a shorter silhouette with a front zip — both equally ready for stylish space exploration wherever your next mission takes you.
, from Thursday, October 9 to Sunday, visit the John Fluevog Shoes booth (#1534), near the Paramount+ booth (#1723), to see both styles in person and get a limited edition pre-sale at a special discounted rate. Expected arrival of the boots' landing is February 2026.
The Academy and Recruit boots can be seen on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, premiering exclusively on Paramount+ early 2026, as the official uniform footwear for all Starfleet cadets training aboard the U.S.S. Athena.