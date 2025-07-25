Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • Search
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Assemble Your Dream Crew!

    Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

    Customize My Profile
    decorative border
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Merch

    Published Jul 25, 2025

    Nacelle Reveals Lineups for Wave 3 and 4 of Star Trek Action Figures

    Nacelle invades SDCC with an exciting lineup reveal, along with renders and paint masters of some fan favorites from Wave Two!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'

    StarTrek.com

    Nacelle, the company behind the new officially licensed 1/12 scale Star Trek action figures, kicked off 2025's San Diego Comic-Con with Wave Three and Four lineup reveals, as well as the paint masters for Kathryn Janeway ("Year of Hell" Edition), and Nog ("Favor the Bold” Edition) from Wave Two of their highly anticipated Star Trek action figure line.

    Star Trek: Voyager Kathryn Janeway in 'Year of Hell' Nacelle figure

    StarTrek.com

    In 2024, Nacelle struck a deal with Paramount Global to . Nacelle's Star Trek line is inspired by some of the most beloved, fan-favorite characters and moments from Star Trek shows and films over most of its iconic run of nearly 60 years. These figures are highly collectible 1/12 scale action figures with interchangeable heads and hands, along with a slew of unique accessories.

    Star Trek Wave 3 of Nacelle's action figure reveal

    StarTrek.com

    Nacelle announced that Wave Three will feature the Star Trek cast in their duty uniforms, which includes:

    • James T. Kirk
    • Spock
    • Leonard McCoy
    • Nyota Uhura
    • Hikaru Sulu
    • Pavel Chekov
    • Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott
    • Christine Chapel
    • Janice Rand
    • A surprise 2-pack to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek!
    Star Trek Wave 4 of Nacelle's action figure reveal

    StarTrek.com

    Wave Four of Nacelle's Star Trek action figures will include:

    • Benjamin Sisko from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    • Saavik from Star Trek III & Star Trek IV
    • Beverly Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation ("Sub Rosa" Edition)
    • Data from Star Trek Generations (Generations Sailor Edition)
    • David Marcus from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
    • Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: First Contact (Little Ships Edition)
    • John Harriman from Star Trek Generations
    • Tom Paris from Star Trek: Voyager (Captain Proton Edition)
    • Pavel Chekov from Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home (Nuclear Wessels Edition)
    • Hoshi Sato from Star Trek: Enterprise ("In A Mirror, Darkly" Edition)

    Kathryn Janeway faces one of her greatest trials during the "Year of Hell," a brutal stretch of time in which the U.S.S. Voyager is relentlessly attacked by the Krenim Imperium. As her ship is battered and her crew endangered, Janeway demonstrates unwavering resolve, tactical brilliance, and deep personal sacrifice to protect her crew and mission. Operating with limited resources and overwhelming odds, she becomes a symbol of resilience, refusing to compromise her principles even when survival hangs by a thread.

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Nog in 'Favor the Bold' Nacelle figure

    StarTrek.com

    Initially mischievous and directionless, Nog becomes the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, defying cultural expectations and forging his own path. Over time, he evolves into a brave and disciplined officer, earning the respect of his peers and commanding officers. His journey, from troublemaker to Starfleet lieutenant, makes him one of Deep Space Nine's most compelling and inspiring character arcs. Nog's story is one of growth, resilience, and the choice to be more than what others expect.

    In October 2024, Nacelle announced the complete lineup for Wave One at New York Comic-Con, which included Edward Jellico from Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Chain of Command," Weyoun from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Rachel Garrett from Star Trek: The Next Generation "Yesterday's Enterprise," Hikaru Sulu from Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Peter Preston from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Tuvix from Star Trek: Voyager "Tuvix," Valkris from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Mirror Universe Archer from Star Trek: Enterprise's "In A Mirror, Darkly." is currently available to pre-order at NacelleStore.com, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and hundreds of independent toy stores in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia. 

    "The excitement we've been hearing from fans about our new Star Trek line has exceeded all our expectations," said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. "In addition to the great news we shared today, we have something very special we're going to reveal on Sunday, so stay tuned!"

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    EXO-6's Nurse Chapel Figure Reports for Duty
    Merch
    LCARS screen featuring EXO-6 action figure of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Nurse Chapel
    Star Trek: Section 31 Original Movie Soundtrack to Release Digitally on February 14
    Merch
    A phone screen with the album art for Star Trek: Section 31 soundtrack and a pair of headphones
    Master Replicas Reveals New Line of Star Trek Action Figures
    Merch
    Master Replicas action figures of Spock, Picard, and Mariner
    EXO-6 Brings the Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks Crossover to Life with Unique Collectibles
    Merch
    Bradward Boimler EXO-6 SNW/Lower Decks crossover collectible figure
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2025 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top