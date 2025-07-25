Published Jul 25, 2025
Nacelle Reveals Lineups for Wave 3 and 4 of Star Trek Action Figures
Nacelle invades SDCC with an exciting lineup reveal, along with renders and paint masters of some fan favorites from Wave Two!
Nacelle, the company behind the new officially licensed 1/12 scale Star Trek action figures, kicked off 2025's San Diego Comic-Con with Wave Three and Four lineup reveals, as well as the paint masters for Kathryn Janeway ("Year of Hell" Edition), and Nog ("Favor the Bold” Edition) from Wave Two of their highly anticipated Star Trek action figure line.
In 2024, Nacelle struck a deal with Paramount Global to . Nacelle's Star Trek line is inspired by some of the most beloved, fan-favorite characters and moments from Star Trek shows and films over most of its iconic run of nearly 60 years. These figures are highly collectible 1/12 scale action figures with interchangeable heads and hands, along with a slew of unique accessories.
Nacelle announced that Wave Three will feature the Star Trek cast in their duty uniforms, which includes:
- James T. Kirk
- Spock
- Leonard McCoy
- Nyota Uhura
- Hikaru Sulu
- Pavel Chekov
- Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott
- Christine Chapel
- Janice Rand
- A surprise 2-pack to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek!
Wave Four of Nacelle's Star Trek action figures will include:
- Benjamin Sisko from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- Saavik from Star Trek III & Star Trek IV
- Beverly Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation ("Sub Rosa" Edition)
- Data from Star Trek Generations (Generations Sailor Edition)
- David Marcus from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: First Contact (Little Ships Edition)
- John Harriman from Star Trek Generations
- Tom Paris from Star Trek: Voyager (Captain Proton Edition)
- Pavel Chekov from Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home (Nuclear Wessels Edition)
- Hoshi Sato from Star Trek: Enterprise ("In A Mirror, Darkly" Edition)
Kathryn Janeway faces one of her greatest trials during the "Year of Hell," a brutal stretch of time in which the U.S.S. Voyager is relentlessly attacked by the Krenim Imperium. As her ship is battered and her crew endangered, Janeway demonstrates unwavering resolve, tactical brilliance, and deep personal sacrifice to protect her crew and mission. Operating with limited resources and overwhelming odds, she becomes a symbol of resilience, refusing to compromise her principles even when survival hangs by a thread.
Initially mischievous and directionless, Nog becomes the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, defying cultural expectations and forging his own path. Over time, he evolves into a brave and disciplined officer, earning the respect of his peers and commanding officers. His journey, from troublemaker to Starfleet lieutenant, makes him one of Deep Space Nine's most compelling and inspiring character arcs. Nog's story is one of growth, resilience, and the choice to be more than what others expect.
In October 2024, Nacelle announced the complete lineup for Wave One at New York Comic-Con, which included Edward Jellico from Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Chain of Command," Weyoun from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Rachel Garrett from Star Trek: The Next Generation "Yesterday's Enterprise," Hikaru Sulu from Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Peter Preston from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Tuvix from Star Trek: Voyager "Tuvix," Valkris from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Mirror Universe Archer from Star Trek: Enterprise's "In A Mirror, Darkly." is currently available to pre-order at NacelleStore.com, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and hundreds of independent toy stores in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.
"The excitement we've been hearing from fans about our new Star Trek line has exceeded all our expectations," said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. "In addition to the great news we shared today, we have something very special we're going to reveal on Sunday, so stay tuned!"