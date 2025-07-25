Nacelle Reveals Lineups for Wave 3 and 4 of Star Trek Action Figures

Initially mischievous and directionless, Nog becomes the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, defying cultural expectations and forging his own path. Over time, he evolves into a brave and disciplined officer, earning the respect of his peers and commanding officers. His journey, from troublemaker to Starfleet lieutenant, makes him one of Deep Space Nine's most compelling and inspiring character arcs. Nog's story is one of growth, resilience, and the choice to be more than what others expect.

In October 2024, Nacelle announced the complete lineup for Wave One at New York Comic-Con, which included Edward Jellico from Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Chain of Command," Weyoun from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Rachel Garrett from Star Trek: The Next Generation "Yesterday's Enterprise," Hikaru Sulu from Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Peter Preston from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Tuvix from Star Trek: Voyager "Tuvix," Valkris from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Mirror Universe Archer from Star Trek: Enterprise's "In A Mirror, Darkly." is currently available to pre-order at NacelleStore.com, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and hundreds of independent toy stores in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

"The excitement we've been hearing from fans about our new Star Trek line has exceeded all our expectations," said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. "In addition to the great news we shared today, we have something very special we're going to reveal on Sunday, so stay tuned!"