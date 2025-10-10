Nacelle Opens Up Star Trek Wave Two Action Figure Line Pre-Sale

"This is one of the biggest weeks we’ve had since launching the line," said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. "Between the pre-sale, long-awaited updates, and new reveals — we wanted to give collectors everything they’ve been waiting for, and hopefully a little more."

Nacelle confirmed that are now in the final stages of production, with packaging complete and shipments scheduled to begin in Q4 2025. The first wave includes Captain Jellico, Weyoun, Captain Garrett, Captain Sulu (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), Peter Preston, Tuvix, Valkris, and Mirror Universe Archer. Pre-orders remain available at NacelleStore.com, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth, and hundreds of independent toy stores in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

"This line was built by Star Trek fans for Star Trek fans, and we know how eager the community has been to get Wave One in hand," said Volk-Weiss. "We're grateful for the patience and can’t wait for these figures to start landing on everybody’s shelves."