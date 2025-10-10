Published Oct 10, 2025
Nacelle Opens Up Star Trek Wave Two Action Figure Line Pre-Sale
Wave Two features ten fan-favorite characters such as James T. Kirk, Kathryn Janeway, Nog, T'Pol, Valeris, and more!
The Nacelle Company, the pop culture powerhouse behind reimagined classic pop culture franchises, officially launched pre-sales for Wave Two of its acclaimed Star Trek 1/12 scale action figure line during a panel presentation at New York Comic Con. All action figures from Wave Two will be available to pre-order starting today at NacelleStore.com.
Previously announced at WonderCon 2025, Wave Two features ten fan-favorite characters including:
- James T. Kirk (Star Trek Generations)
- Kathryn Janeway ("Year of Hell" Edition)
- Nog ("Favor the Bold" Edition)
- T’Pol
- Valeris
- Romulan Commander
- Carol Marcus
- Bem
- Worf (Generations Sailor Edition)
- Geordi La Forge (Generations Sailor Edition)
The announcement came alongside brand-new reveals, including the first render and accessories for Spock from Wave Three of the 1/12 scale action figure line.
Spock remains one of the most enduring characters not only in the Star Trek franchise, but in all of science fiction. The first look at the figure provided fans with a glimpse of the legendary Vulcan science officer in his classic attire.
Also unveiled were the accessories for Jean-Luc Picard from Wave Four, inspired by his appearance in Star Trek: First Contact. The set brings a new depth to this version of the iconic captain.
"This is one of the biggest weeks we’ve had since launching the line," said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. "Between the pre-sale, long-awaited updates, and new reveals — we wanted to give collectors everything they’ve been waiting for, and hopefully a little more."
Nacelle confirmed that are now in the final stages of production, with packaging complete and shipments scheduled to begin in Q4 2025. The first wave includes Captain Jellico, Weyoun, Captain Garrett, Captain Sulu (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), Peter Preston, Tuvix, Valkris, and Mirror Universe Archer. Pre-orders remain available at NacelleStore.com, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth, and hundreds of independent toy stores in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
"This line was built by Star Trek fans for Star Trek fans, and we know how eager the community has been to get Wave One in hand," said Volk-Weiss. "We're grateful for the patience and can’t wait for these figures to start landing on everybody’s shelves."