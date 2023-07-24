RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 303 – Seventeen Seconds

She wanted to tell him about Jack, but never had the opportunity as something always came up. It was then she realized it will be what it always was — attempts on his life — and she didn’t think he could ever give up that life. Besides, he never wanted a family. Frustrated and angered that he was being condemned for what he confided in her in confidence to justify her decisions, Jean-Luc expresses the loss potential of what he could have been, a father and/or husband, had he only known. Beverly reminds him that she lost her entire family — her parents, her husband Jack, her son Wesley — to the same stars that owns him. She was terrified when Jack was born; she knew she could protect her own child, but she didn’t know if she could protect his.

Outside Sickbay in the hallway, Riker delights in Jack’s resemblance to his dad; the outcome of a science experiment that was cooked up two decades before he was born. Will assures him that his dad is one of the finest men he’s ever known. Jack, however, has only known one thing to be true — the bigger the legend, the more disappointing the reality. Hey, it just means we’re human. The two men are suddenly interrupted by the ship’s crewmen and their disdain for Jack. He doesn’t think their snide glances are warranted, but Riker counters those aboard the Titan have a right to know what they’re putting their lives on the line for. While he understands that Jack didn’t ask for this, a piece advice for the hot-headed son of Jean-Luc Picard — own it. Give them a reason to feel good about it. Jack knows Will’s a good man based on the stories his mother would begin to tell about her old crew before she got sad and stopped.

At an impasse, Picard asks Beverly about the situation at hand with the Shrike. Beverly reveals she doesn’t know anything; she and Jack have been helping those in need on worlds Starfleet has forgotten. They’ve encountered skirmishes here and there, but nothing at this scale. As for why she cautioned Picard to trust no one, Beverly reveals a series of incidents that gave her concern. On a supply run to Sarnia Prime, Jack was jumped by Fenris Rangers. The following day, they were boarded by Klingons who were trying to take him. They even went to Starfleet; everywhere they went, someone turned on them. Picard was the only one she could trust. She doesn’t believe these antagonists want Jack though; Vadic isn’t their run-of-the-mill bounty hunter ship. The Shrike is a warship with Jean-Luc Picard-sized enemies behind it. Before he returns to the Bridge following turbulence from an energy surge, he questions did they not deserve a chance to get to know one another. Beverly admits that when he was old enough, she told Jack about him and where to find him; he made the choice not to. The revelation stings Picard.