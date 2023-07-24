WARP FIVE: Ed Speleers Reflects on Q, the Borg, Family, and More

Speleers sees both Jack and Seven as “kindred spirits,” believing, “There’s a recognition of being an outsider and living on the edge and then trying to find their way into confirming with society, in this case Starfleet. They understand one another; there’s a rogue streak to them. I love that scene when they’re looking at the starships. It’s a love sort of, quite a tender moment, but it’s full of humor and it’s in the middle of everything’s that going on in Jack’s head at the point where he’s in complete shambles. To have this moment of levity with Seven, it just inflates it. It comes down to the wonderful writing. You look at the team of writers they had on board, and they nail it in terms of moments of levity, then driving back into humor, then driving back into serious tension.”

Offering more insight to the internal conflict Jack feels, Speleers explains, “There’s something that he feels is deeply wrong with him. It’s something that has been running along in him all his life, and he hasn’t been able to put his finger on it.”

“Once we are aware that it’s to do with the Borg, it’s the worst news possible,” he elaborates. “Before we get ready for that moment, it’s trying to understand what in his world would make him feel this broken. He feels like there’s an illness; something’s not right about him and he can’t work out if it’s mental or physical. He’s had these voices, these visions. He’s always felt like he got these strange abilities that creep him out, put him on edge. They completely mess with his mind, and anyone who’s hearing voices in their head, it’s a dangerous place to be.”