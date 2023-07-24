RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 307 – Dominion

In the Titan’s turbolift, Jack, still haunted by the voices in his head, finds himself alone with Sidney La Forge. Awkwardly flirting, Jack suggests that they hang out. Thinking to herself, the helmsman wonders if Jack is flirting, but wishes he’d be subtle first, like touch her hand or something. Yielding to her thoughts, his hand gently grazes hers. Surprised, Sidney steps out of the lift and questions why he did that, quietly insinuating, how did he know to touch her hand. Not responding, a confused Jack continues to hear her thoughts as branches begin to form behind her.

On the Bridge, Esmar informs the captain that she’s detected another long-range trace attempt from Starfleet. As Shaw tells her to dismiss it, Seven alerts the crew that subspace carrier wave matches the frequency of the Shrike and has a Compromised Prefix Code — a code that a captain in distress can give that will ping their designated starship; it will give the enemy their location, but lets the crew know that the captain has been caught and compromised. Picard realizes it’s Will, and he’s in Vadic’s custody. Shaw orders Esmar to block the signal; they cannot give up their location. Concerned, Jack requests a moment with his father.

Jack does not know what’s wrong with him; he just knows it’s not anything good. He wants to trade himself for Riker, who was good to him the very first moment, which Picard adamantly refuses. Struggling to get the words out, he tells Jean-Luc that Riker has a wife and child; there are people who have died, are dying, will die for him. He’s the cause of all of this, and Picard doesn’t understand what it feels like to walk around with that guilt; he’s not worth it. It has always troubled him that he’s always been different and that there’s something wrong, deep inside him. He admits he hears things in his head, but he can’t explain. Concerned for his son, Jean-Luc assures Jack that he doesn’t deserve any of this, except Jack believes he does. Jean-Luc tells him he won’t give up on him and that he shouldn’t either, before proposing he may actually have a plan to get Vadic.

The Shrike arrives, dropping out of warp, and discovers the Titan’s warp core offline, running on emergency power. The Changelings are unable to read any life signs due to radiation from a destroyed Vulcan warship nearby. They uncover a staticky final subspace transmission from the VSS T’Plana, which acknowledges they’ve engaged the fugitives aboard the Titan in gunfire. Both the T’Plana and Titan appear dead in the water. Acknowledging the possibility that it may be a trap, however, with no time left and Jack Crusher essentially right there, Vadic orders her crew to prepare a shuttle.