RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 305 – Imposters

In his quarters, Jack wears a Starfleet officer’s uniform, shaking, as he’s overwhelmed and fighting the voices that beckon him to find her, hear her, connect them. He soon walks the hallway in a trance-like focus towards the Transporter Room. He watches as five officers step onto the transport pads. As the transporter begins to energize, Jack witnesses the red branches materialize and engulf them within the beam, hearing their violent screams. He’s interrupted by a security officer asking if he was ordered to beam aboard the Intrepid. Out of his trance, he pleads with the officer if there’s anywhere he can go that’s not a Starfleet ship. Upon hearing the officer’s “no,” Jack shoots him with his phaser. Jack realizes that was a waking nightmare and not reality, as the officer, still alive, asks him if he’s alright. Fighting whatever’s happening to him, Jack backs away and quickly exits.

Back on the main drag of District Six, when green targeting lasers appear on Worf and Raffi’s chests. As Worf rises to his feet, the two intelligence officers are surrounded by a cadre of Vulcan gangsters with their rifles trained on them. Krinn emerges from the group talking about how a Vulcan master once cautioned him about pride, “the natural evolution of pride is downfall,” before commenting on their very public killing of Sneed. Worf states he wants information regarding Krinn's criminal activities before demanding they yield their weapons. Krinn then shoots Raffi revealing that she’s a hologram, and she’s safely hidden on a roof nearby, covering Worf with a scoped phaser rifle. Unfortunately, one of Krinn’s henchmen sneers at her from behind and takes her weapon. Krinn comments how it would be illogical not to suspect they would prepare for him, so he prepared for them.

Back in Sickbay, furthering their autopsy, Beverly and Ohk discover the Changeling was able to evade detection because it had the ability to fully replicate internal human organs, and it’s only under intense dissection that the tissue reverts to its natural state. Beverly doesn’t think it’s a new species; it’s evolution, which means they can be anywhere or anyone.

Commander Ro continues her official questioning wanting to know more about Jack Crusher. Picard deflects saying he does not have much to say as he's only known him for a few days. Beverly then pages Picard alerting him of his test results. Reviewing his “private” matter at a terminal, Jean-Luc heeds Beverly’s warning, “Changelings can pass the blood test. Capabilities beyond superficial – trust no one.” Ro informs Picard that Jack is now central to her investigation since he’s avoiding her questions. Picard pushes once more how she was able to “claw” her way back into Starfleet. Ro relents, revealing she was with the Maquis for years before she turned herself in. She was court-martialed and imprisoned again. Due to her experience with terrorist groups, she was recruited into Starfleet Intelligence, which included an arduous rehabilitation program. She proved herself and worked her way up slowly. Jean-Luc states that’s not what he wants to know; instead, he wants to know why she joined the enemy and betray her honor. Ro counters that “blind faith in any institution does not make one honorable.” She then demands to know everything about the Changeling saboteur. Giving nothing, Picard tells her they don’t know anything because they killed it. Ro then requests to see the remains.