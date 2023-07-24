Star Trek: Picard Prop Master Demystifies Ro Laren’s Bajoran Earring

“Ro’s earring changed from season to season,” explains Lombardi. “It was important to the showrunner and I to create a d'ja pagh that was in the spirit of Bajoran art and culture that had evolved in the Star Trek universe since Ro's introduction in The Next Generation.”

“The new earring is modeled after more typical Bajoran imagery and insignia design and some prehistoric fossil influences,” Lombardi continues. “Ro's earring was more conventional circle shapes with lots of chains dangling interlinking the jewel with the top ear loop connection. The original earrings look good on an ear, but for our story purposes, we needed a simple design that could be handed over in the palm of the hand and instantly read as what it is — with or without much knowledge of Bajoran culture or Ro's TNG history.”