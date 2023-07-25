Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2

It’s the final episode of Star Trek: Picard’s first season, which is hard to believe. It feels like the world has fallen apart over the past few weeks, but one constant has been that this show has never failed to entertain and delight each Thursday. It’s provided a reliable escape for an hour every week, and I’m incredibly sad that it’s time to say goodbye, at least until the next season premieres.

“Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” opens with an extremely cool shot of the Borg cube, as Narek scrambles toward it, eager to enact whatever his plan is. He finds Narissa, and she helps him grab grenades aimed at blowing up the ship-destroying orchids. He heads out and Elnor follows.

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc continues to try and appeal to Soji’s better nature, but he’s not having much luck. It’s hard to blame her here — Soji has experienced quite the trauma at the hands of the Romulans, and now this man she barely knows is asking her to trust him with the lives of all her people. What’s more, Picard can offer no guarantees he’ll be able to save them. While I don’t think she’s necessarily onboard with wiping out all organic life, if she is convinced that it’s a choice between one or the other, she is choosing her own people.

Aboard La Sirena, Raffi and Ríos fix the ship using the contraption the androids handed them, but they’re interrupted by Narek. It turns out our favorite teary-eyed emo Romulan wants to team up in order to stop the synthetics from activating the beacon — and he’s willing to be the bait in order to get them back into the compound.