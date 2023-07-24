RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 310 – The Last Generation

Previously, while helping Jack Crusher find out what’s behind the red door plaguing him, Counselor Troi discovers their most destructive enemy on the other side — the Borg. Feeling more alone and abandoned than ever, Jack commandeers a Titan shuttle and follows the voice in his head directly to the Borg Queen, and tired of fighting, he succumbs to the Collective and becomes Võx, the Borg’s voice itself.

With Geordi and Data’s help combing through the Shrike’s database, the Titan discover the Changelings conspired with the Borg, united against a common enemy, to weaponize Picard’s altered DNA by implementing it into the transporter system architecture across all starships. With their insidious infiltration successful, the new DNA was introduced to anyone who stepped inside a transporter, assimilating the entire fleet this whole time without anyone ever knowing. Unable to warn senior officials in time, Starfleet has been compromised and assimilated under the Borg’s control.

As Starfleet cripples itself from within, the only way Picard and his crew has a fighting chance of stopping assimilation across the entire Sol System and beyond is to find an older and analog ship, not connected to the fleet’s autonomous synchronization. With that, Geordi surprises them with a project he’s been working on over the past two decades — the reconstruction of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, their old starship.

In Episode 10, the series finale of Star Trek: Picard, “The Last Generation,” in a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.