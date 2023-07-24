Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Farewell

It’s not immediately clear if Renée believes her or not. And things don’t look good when Renée comes running out of the room and encounters Soong. She breathlessly tells him that there’s some sort of strange woman who claims she’s from space in her room, and Soong reaches out and takes her cheek reassuringly and leads her away.

Back at Soong’s house, the drones launch and Raffi still hasn’t found a way to override them. She manages to get Rios control of them in flight, and he uses one drone to destroy the rest. That threat, at least, is gone for now.

It turns out, though, that Soong has already acted. Renee slowly collapses and Soong reveals that he had a neurotoxin on his palm. She’s dying, and she will never make the discoveries on Europa that she’s supposed to. Soong has secured his legacy.

Or has he? Picard finds the dying Renée and cradles her in his arms, and together they watch the Europa mission successfully launch into space. It’s at that point she deactivates her technology, and reveals it’s actually Tallinn who’s dying. With her last words, she begs him to absolve himself of guilt over his mother’s death.

Soong returns to his home, which is in shambles from Raffi, Seven, and Rios, and sees the details of the launch on television. He realizes that he was tricked, and that Renée is just fine and now in space. Soong has lost, and now he will retreat into his work — but suddenly, his files start deleting. Kore hacks into his system remotely and removes every file off his computer, deleting every trace of his work. All he has left is a secret file in a drawer, ominously labeled “The Khan Project.” (For more on Khan Noonien Singh, watch The Original Series episode “Space Seed” and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan).

Someone mysterious reaches out to Kore and sends her an address. She goes to it and is greeted by a very familiar face — Wesley Crusher, played by Wil Wheaton. He explains that he’s a Traveler (watch The Next Generation episodes “Where No One Has Gone Before” and “Journey’s End” if you want to learn the basics of Wesley’s journey) and it’s his people who recruit Watchers — Supervisors as he calls them — to protect the threads of the timeline through the galaxy. He offers Kore the chance to become a Watcher and she accepts.

Back at the chateau, the crew who remains is trying to figure out what to do next. After all, they can’t return to the 24th century. Rios is clearly going to settle down with Teresa and Ricardo, while Raffi and Seven solidify their romantic relationship.