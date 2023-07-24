Recap: Star Trek: Picard - The Star Gazer

And he’s going to give it. The message seems to indicate that whoever this advanced race is, they want to join the Federation. Admiral Picard heads back out into the stars to learn more about this mysterious anomaly.

He runs into Seven of Nine first, and they discuss her discomfort at being aboard the ship. The Stargazer is the first Starfleet ship to incorporate technology gained from the Romulan artifact — the Borg cube in the show’s first season. She thinks that others aren’t comfortable with her presence on board given her own Borg implants.

On the bridge, the admiral greets his friends and attempts to make contact with the aliens. It provokes an ominous response, as something comes through the anomaly — a Borg vessel.

As a fleet (including the Excelsior) arrives to back up the Stargazer, the crew debates what to do. Admiral Picard points out that their request for help might be genuine, while Seven counters that there’s no way they can trust the Borg and advocates for destroying the ship. Dr. Jurati remarks that as far as the Federation knows, the Borg were decimated, likely due to the neurolytic pathogen that the starship Voyager introduced to the Collective in that show’s series finale.

They’re interrupted by the Borg, who say that there is no more time — but it’s still unclear what their motivations are and why they are in a hurry. They state they want to send someone over to negotiate with Picard directly, a proposal Rios rejects. But the Borg aren’t exactly used to getting “no” for an answer.

The Borg beam someone onto the Bridge — presumably the Borg Queen — even though the Stargazer’s shields are up. A figure materializes, with their face covered, dressed all in black. It’s not clear why their face isn’t visible (and it’s not how the Borg Queen usually appears). Only time will tell whether this is significant.

The situation is tense, but the Borg reiterates their wish for peace — but also for power. They begin interfacing with the ship’s systems, trying to take over the Stargazer, and Seven starts firing. The rest of the bridge crew follows suit, and while the Borg fires back, they’re just stunning people, not killing them. It’s not exactly characteristic of Borg tactics, but even so, it’s clear that the situation isn’t good. It turns out the Borg is using the Stargazer, and the ship's enhancements, to take over the entire fleet.

That’s when we see the scene from the beginning of the episode, with Admiral Picard activating the self-destruct sequence. As the last few seconds count down, the Borg Queen says to the admiral, as his mother did, “Look up.” The ship explodes, and it should all be over.