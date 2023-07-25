Recap: Star Trek: Picard — Maps and Legends

After a pretty incredible premiere episode with “Remembrance,” Star Trek: Picard is back with the sophomore episode of its first season, “Maps and Legends.” The cast, writers, and those involved in the show’s production have all made it clear that the first three episodes of the series constitute a single arc; the opener that sets the stage for what’s to come. That means that there’s quite a bit left to discover about the players, setting, and plot surrounding Jean-Luc Picard, and this episode gave us one big reveal after another.

The episode opens on First Contact Day 14 years ago at the starship construction facility Utopia Planitia on Mars, where they were presumably refitting old starships and building new ones for the Romulan rescue armada. We get to see the synths who, interestingly, are clearly based on Data with their pale skin and yellow eyes — though that might also just be a lack of desire to put any effort into appearance and pigmentation, considering these are clearly non-sentient models made to be workhorses, and are treated as such by their co-workers.

Despite the lighthearted banter in this scene, there’s a tension running throughout it — you, as the viewer, know that these synths are going to rebel and all these people are going to die. It’s almost excruciating to watch these people go about their daily lives, oblivious to the tragedy that’s about to occur. It’s pretty grisly when the inevitable happens.

While the question of what, exactly, happened to the synths was raised and then brushed away in the premiere, it takes center stage here. Clearly, the synth at the center of the action received programming that instructed it to take down Mars’ defense grid and to attack its co-workers before turning its weapon on itself, presumably to prevent anyone from analyzing any remains to figure out what, exactly, happened. Where did that programming come from? What happened here? Why would anyone want to destroy the Romulan rescue armada (this may be a question with too many answers, given the Romulans’ reputation in the galaxy)? Opening with this scene makes it clear that these questions are relevant and the answers are very complicated.