RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 309 – Võx

Elsewhere, Jack boards the Borg Cube with his phaser armed. As he navigates the dark vessel, the Borg Queen welcomes him home. She calls out to her “child” of her flesh and blood, telling Jack that he is the light for all her darkness, the light for all her suffering. Jack dismisses her assertions stating what while he does not know what he is, he surely isn’t hers. The Queen has thought of many names for him, including Regenerati and Puer Dei, which once more, Jack dismisses the notion that he is her rebirth nor is he a child of god, leading her to land on naming him Võx. While his father is Locutus, the one who speaks, he as Võx is the voice itself. Confident, she tells Jack he knows he has felt it too and urges him to believe in it. She explains that what she and Vadic saw in him was an end — the vindication of both their species. Jack states he believes in mercy as he raises her phaser to him; the Queen laughs at the gesture confirming if it was possible for him to kill her, he would have done so already. The anguishing Jack screams out in frustrating before resigning to the truth and dropping his phaser. After all, resistance is futile. At her urging to end his struggle, Jack allows himself to be assimilated, as a black cable connects to the back of his neck.

In Sickbay, Geordi and Data, after combing through the intel Raffi uncovered from the Shrike systems, alert Beverly that they’ve found Starfleet transporter code, which the Changelings have implemented parts of Picard’s Borg-altered DNA into Starfleet’s transporter systems. To her horror, Beverly cross-references the Titan’s transporter system code, discovering the code is now part of the transporter system architecture. Data deduces that, among the system’s storage of coding common to all species, the transporters now consider Picard’s DNA as common biology to all species. This was the Changeling-Borg’s plan — as the Changelings infiltrate Starfleet ships, the new Borg-altered DNA is introduced to anyone who steps inside a transporter, assimilating entire fleets this whole time, without anyone ever knowing.****

Arriving in the Sol System, the Titan witnesses the summation of their decades-worth of technological advancements, which Riker compares to that of a firing squad. Suddenly, alarms blare throughout the Titan as the ship enters Fleet Formation mode. Shaw orders countermeasures; unfortunately, their systems are shutting down as part of the automation. Picard demands they transmit an emergency hail, alerting the entire fleet that the Changeling infiltration has made them all vulnerable to their greatest enemy, the Borg. In a direct transmission between the Titan and Shelby, Picard urgently pleads with the admiral to trust them. Before he can continue, their connection is lost with Mura detecting a massive energy spike from…

Deep within the Borg Cube, a beacon is initiated, resulting in a dissonant tone blaring across the Federation starship. As the Titan’s monitors glitch with green markings on the Bridge, Seven winces in pain before stating that the Borg just sent out a signal. In Sickbay, after reviewing a Borg genetic simulation, Data suggests based on the data, their genetic material doesn’t propagate in a species past a certain point in their developmental cycle. For humans, that’s the age of 25; while they’re unaffected, the same can’t be said for the youngest members of their crew, as both parents, Beverly and Geordi, suddenly realize. Back on the Bridge, Shaw orders a red alert. The young Bridge crew — Mura, Sidney, Esmar, and Alandra — is unresponsive to his commands; veins begin to visibly appear on their skin similar to the vines Jack saw in his visions of the red door. At the helm, an assimilated and despondent Sidney turns around and, speaking as the Collective, tells the senior commanders, “We are the Borg.”