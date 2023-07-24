RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 308 – Surrender

On the Bridge, Vadic watches as Lt. Mura reorient himself as she opens comms across the ship again. Jack's first 10 minutes have expired, as a Changeling commander forces Ensign Esmar to their knees, as Seven lunges forward demanding they let Esmar go, offering herself instead, while Shaw tries to rein her back. Vadic moves back to Mura, who is now on his knees, and demands he tell her about someone who loves him. Upon hearing about his son, Vadic tells him Picard has a son as well and suggests he should tell the admiral to come up to the Bridge. Mura refuses, stating that he's Starfleet. Looking at Shaw and Seven, while holding her phaser behind Esmar's head, Vadic tells them this is an example of what control looks like. Suddenly, as she fires her phaser, it is Lt. T'Veen who vaporizes. Vadic has Seven acknowledge the execution of T'Veen over comms.

Worrying about the Titan's diminishing strategic advantage, Riker spirals believing they may not survive, leaving Kestra alone having lost her entire family. Frustrated, Deanna questions if Will is giving up again; the last time he gave up, he put a galaxy between them as he went off gallivanting with Jean-Luc. She knows he was angry for what she did after their son Thad died, but she cannot believe that he gave up. Will counters that he didn't give up; he was just numb and he needed to feel the grief of losing Thad. However, Deanna couldn't watch the grief take over him, causing him to disappear, she used her Betazoid abilities to dull his pain. Will believes when she wasn't enough, they both gave up. He admits that that was his last connection to their son and saw it as her trying to erase it. She corrects him that she wasn't trying to erase it, but to take it, help him carry it. She then admonishes herself for forgetting the one thing all counselors should remember; you can't skip to the end of healing. Finally being honest with one another about the grief they felt, Will and Deanna hold each other tightly. Injecting some levity, Deanna states if anyone was to leave Nepenthe, it's her. As they both commiserate, she confesses that she misses the city, raktajino lattes, and mostly just being around people. To move forward, they must be willing to walk through the door to what's next.