What is Frontier Day?

Historians had long pointed to Archer’s voyage as the pivotal moment when Earth’s Starfleet became something more and began, brick-by-brick, to build an organization that was equal parts exploration, defense, and diplomacy. Ultimately, those in Starfleet, with strong populace support, believe the contributions of the organization and its legendary voyages of first contact, peace, exploration, and diplomacy should be honored with its own celebration. Frontier Day, along with Federation Day, which honors the formation of Starfleet, along with the United Federation of Planets and Starfleet Academy in 2161, commemorates Starfleet’s storied history.

Frontier Day recognizes the realities of the historical events that marked a transformation of Starfleet’s core mandate. It was with this mission’s launch that Starfleet stood ready to transform itself and make good on Zefram Cochrane’s promise, ushering in a new era for species across the Alpha and Beta Quadrants.

Join us as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Enterprise’s journey with an unprecedented celebration, including a demonstration of the latest in Starfleet innovation with a gathering of the fleet at Earth’s spacedock. With a rededication to the ideals and tenets that have made Starfleet and the Federation endure, the remarkable, golden era continues into the 25th Century and beyond.