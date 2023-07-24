Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 11, 2023

    Ode to Spot

    Happy National Pet Day!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Close-up of Spot cradled in Data's arms as seen in 'In Theory'

    In honor of National Pet Day, we present to you Data's poem to his feline friend, Spot, as first originally performed in "Schisms" (Star Trek: The Next Generation).

    Star Trek: The Next Generation - Schisms

    Ode to Spot

    Felis catus is your taxonomic nomenclature,An endothermic quadruped, carnivorous by nature;Your visual, olfactory, and auditory sensesContribute to your hunting skills and natural defenses.

    I find myself intrigued by your subvocal oscillations,A singular development of cat communicationsThat obviates your basic hedonistic predilectionFor a rhythmic stroking of your fur to demonstrate affection.

    Data pets Spot while sitting at his desk in his quarters as seen in 'Data's Day'

    A tail is quite essential for your acrobatic talents;You would not be so agile if you lacked its counterbalance.And when not being utilized to aid in locomotion,It often serves to illustrate the state of your emotion.

    O Spot, the complex levels of behavior you displayConnote a fairly well-developed cognitive array.And though you are not sentient, Spot, and do not comprehend,I nonetheless consider you a true and valued friend.

