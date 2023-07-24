In honor of National Pet Day, we present to you Data's poem to his feline friend, Spot, as first originally performed in "Schisms" (Star Trek: The Next Generation).
Star Trek: The Next Generation - Schisms
Ode to Spot
Felis catus is your taxonomic nomenclature,An endothermic quadruped, carnivorous by nature;Your visual, olfactory, and auditory sensesContribute to your hunting skills and natural defenses.
I find myself intrigued by your subvocal oscillations,A singular development of cat communicationsThat obviates your basic hedonistic predilectionFor a rhythmic stroking of your fur to demonstrate affection.
A tail is quite essential for your acrobatic talents;You would not be so agile if you lacked its counterbalance.And when not being utilized to aid in locomotion,It often serves to illustrate the state of your emotion.
O Spot, the complex levels of behavior you displayConnote a fairly well-developed cognitive array.And though you are not sentient, Spot, and do not comprehend,I nonetheless consider you a true and valued friend.
