Felis catus is your taxonomic nomenclature,An endothermic quadruped, carnivorous by nature;Your visual, olfactory, and auditory sensesContribute to your hunting skills and natural defenses.

I find myself intrigued by your subvocal oscillations,A singular development of cat communicationsThat obviates your basic hedonistic predilectionFor a rhythmic stroking of your fur to demonstrate affection.