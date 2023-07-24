EXCLUSIVE: The Parents Weigh in on Star Trek: Picard’s ‘LaCrush’ Budding Romance

Both Jack Crusher, the son of Admiral Jean-Luc Picard and Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Sidney La Forge, the daughter of Commodore Geordi La Forge, have the weight of the galaxy on their shoulders living in the shadow of their legendary parents. Something they’ve both commiserated together in “The Bounty,” when the young Crusher clocks the less than “warm and cuddly” interaction between the Titan’s helmsman with her father upon her family’s arrival.

In addition to navigating their complicated relationships with their fathers, they’re both grappling with outsider tendencies. Perhaps, that’s why they both find it easiest to connect with Commander Seven, as seen in “Seventeen Seconds” and “The Bounty.” However, Jack and Sidney appear to be open to allowing another person into their guarded lives as they playfully yet awkwardly flirt following their cloaking device heist, testing the waters to see if they would like to “hang out.”