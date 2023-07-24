Ed Speleers' Official 'Star Trek University' Watch List

Now, that Star Trek: Picard has concluded its third and final season, we've uncovered the all the mysteries surrounding Jack Crusher, including his parentage (he's Jean-Luc Picard's son), why the Changelings are hunting him (he's essential to their planned attack on Frontier Day), what's behind the red door he keeps seeing in his visions (the Borg!), and what makes him so different (Picard passed on his Borg-rewritten genetic code onto his son, allowing Jack to be the Borg Collective's transmitter).

Prior to the start of the season, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to sit down with Ed Speleers to discuss his inclusion into the series as well as the lore surrounding his parents, Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher.