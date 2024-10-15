Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Oct 15, 2024

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases New Promotional Poster Art

    Fasten your seat belts!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    A red couch with seat belts strapped floating through space

    StarTrek.com

    Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and in celebration of New York Comic Con this weekend, Paramount+ dropped a new promotional poster.

    The fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, October 24 in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will drop every Thursday on the service leading up to the series finale on Thursday, December 19. 

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 promotional poster featuring the Cerritos flying at warp speed and a red couch with seat belts strapped floating through space with the text 'Why are putting seatbelts in homes this fall?'

    StarTrek.com

    In Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all — their own career aspirations.

    This upcoming season is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the upcoming original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which recently started production, and Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the award winning original series Star Trek: Discovery starring Sonequa Martin-Green and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Jack Crusher's Trials Mirror the Stigma of Mental Health
    Series
    Graphic illustration rendering of Jack Crusher in his Borg suit with panels distinguishing his mental health trials, such as a brain, distorted vision, family, and disjointed puzzle pieces
    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top