Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases New Promotional Poster Art

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the upcoming original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which recently started production, and Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the award winning original series Star Trek: Discovery starring Sonequa Martin-Green and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.