Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet

The Lower Decks penchant for foils and lore perfectly converge in the first season finale, "No Small Parts," when the crew of the Cerritos faces off against one of Trek’s most infamous adversaries — the Pakleds!

The Pakleds don't just pay homage to Trek lore solely by virtue of their appearance on Lower Decks; their inclusion has a deeper significance. In The Next Generation's "The Samaritan Snare," the episode that first introduced the Pakleds, Captain Picard was undergoing a medical procedure when the crew encountered the (at first) unassuming aliens. As a result, it was not the captain at the helm of the Federation flagship when it encountered the Pakleds; instead, First Officer Riker was in command. While everything works out in the end, Riker makes some missteps handling the situation along the way.

In "No Small Parts," we get the chance to see the full potential of Riker in command of a starship fulfilled, as the Titan arrives at just the right moment to heroically rescue the Cerritos before it is destroyed by the powered-up Pakleds. In sharp contrast to the actions taken by First Officer Riker aboard the Enterprise-D years earlier, Captain Riker of the Titan arrives in full command of the situation, unyielding to the Pakleds as the Cerritos is rescued.

By making progressive advancements, the Pakleds have steadily increased their abilities since their first appearance on TNG, and they now represent a legitimate threat to a Federation starship. It's the perfect antecedent for the core thesis of Lower Decks; yes, individuals can come together to accomplish something greater than they might have been able to achieve on their own — but this axiom is just as true for the selfish Pakleds as it is for the ensigns on the Cerritos.