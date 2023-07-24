Star Trek: Lower Decks | Who is D’Vana Tendi?

As we head into the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks on August 25, we’ll be looking at those serving aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, a California-class starship.

The Lower Deck of the Cerritos is comprised of the “cool, scrappy underdogs of the ship” — Ensigns Beckett Mariner, Bradward Boimler, D’Vana Tendi, and Samanthan Rutherford. Through their adventures, we get a look at a side of Starfleet we’ve rarely seen before.

We’ve covered Ensigns Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, and now we’re going to look at fellow Lower Decker, D’Vana Tendi (voiced by Noël Wells)!