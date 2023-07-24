Who is Seska?

The crew of the U.S.S. Voyager faced a variety of foes during their journey home. External threats came from and , but one of the show’s most memorable came from their own crew!

Seska joined the crew as part of ship Val Jean when their fighters were brought onboard at the start of the series. However, Seska's own secrets led to her partnering with the Kazon to try and betray the Voyager crew and Captain Janeway.

As she look back at for the series' 30th anniversary, we’re diving into Seska's exploits throughout her time on the series.

Seska's Secrets