Q and the Enterprise Crew

[RELATED: PiQard - Q's Influence on The Captain]

Throughout his appearances, Q was fascinated with Picard himself. In one poignant episode, "Tapestry," Q appeared to a dying Picard to give him an It’s A Wonderful Life-style chance to see what his life would've been like had he never learned to take risks. This helped guide Picard into accepting his past, especially the risks he took during his youth, as he realized he wouldn't be where and who he was today without those wild years. This was a key moment for Picard's psychology, with Q's presence instrumental to that journey.

In the TNG series finale, Q appeared once more to test Picard and humanity, placing them on trial again. With the aid of time travel and a few stirring speeches, Picard proved humanity was worthy of saving, prompting Q to vanish. That marked the last time Picard would cross paths with Q until the Season 2 events of Star Trek: Picard.

In Star Trek: Picard, a dying Q wanted to afford Picard the opportunity to release some of his past traumas while allowing him to grow close with someone. He did this in typical Q fashion, of course, by sending Picard into an alternate timeline in which the Federation fell and an evil Confederation had taken its place. Picard and his allies, along with the Borg Queen, had to time travel back to present day Los Angeles to try and fix the timeline. They were even aided by a young Guinan!