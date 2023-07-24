The Trial Never Ends: Q’s Approach to Advocacy

In Star Trek: The Next Generation's "All Good Things…," Picard returns to the Continuum’s courtroom, no longer allowed to mount a defense. The trial has concluded, and in the Continuum’s view, humanity’s "savage, dangerous child-race" tendencies will ultimately contribute to the universe in ways deemed inferior. Because of this, the human race is to be denied existence.

As the self-appointed "moral guardians" of the universe, there is a reputation of arrogance behind the mystery of the Continuum. For the Enterprise crew, the singular Q they know has exercised this moral superiority at their expense, and at times even with a sting of malevolence.

But by the time we reach "All Good Things…," there is now a curious inference of human benevolence behind Q’s arrogant display. In the proceedings, there is something he’d like to add, in the zeal only he can provide.