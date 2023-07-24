Below Deck with Lower Decks: Q, Salt Vampires, and... Gorn Weddings?

(You know, your average every day Gorn wedding. A very normal occurrence. We wish we could tell you more and pull back the curtain on that one, but further information on Gorn nuptials has been classified by Starfleet Intelligence.)

When it’s Mariner’s turn, she can’t help but mention saving Ransom from trying to go home with the M-113 Creature, also known as The Salt Vampire. In its animated form, this salt craving being disguises itself as a human woman. Back when it first appeared in The Original Series’ “The Man Trap,” she was also played by a human stuntwoman, Sandra Gimpel, who also played a Talosian in the original pilot, “The Cage"!

Yet, perhaps the most exciting cameo in “Veritas” this week came from John de Lancie, reprising his role as the universe’s premiere trickster, Q. Of course, fans of The Next Generation know that Q and Starfleet crew trials go together like Dr. Crusher and Scottish ghosts.