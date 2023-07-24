PiQard - Q's Influence on The Captain

The prospect of fixing one’s mistakes and traveling a different path can be deceptively alluring. Struck down on an away mission, Picard found himself discussing his own youthful errors with Q. In his infinite wisdom, Q afforded the captain the freedom to relive a series of significant events and change his life’s entire trajectory. Initially hesitant, Picard finally gave in to the temptation by dampening his undisciplined behavior, pursuing a physical relationship with his friend Marta, and playing it safe during a face-off with Nausicaans.

The outcome? Picard learned that this conservative and dispassionate attitude would have prevented him from taking chances, cherishing each moment, and thriving as a Starfleet captain. Doctor Crusher managed to revive Picard, leaving him to wonder whether or not he had spoken to Q or simply dreamed the whole affair. In either case, the captain appreciated his newfound perspective on his early years and made peace with his decisions. Did Q actually bestow Picard with this gift, or was it a hallucination? Ironically, this uncertainty makes “Tapestry” the ideal episode to grace the top of our list. After all, what better way to honor Q’s influence on Picard’s existence than with such an ambiguous contribution?