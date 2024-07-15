There Be Whales Here! A Brief History of Cetacean Ops

Seeking out new life and new civilizations sometimes doesn't require anyone to actually leave Earth.

In the grand tapestry of Star Trek, one of the most compelling intelligent lifeforms are various mammals who just happen to need a massive tank of water rather than a dry starship corridor and artificial gravity. To put it another way, highly intelligent whales and dolphins not only exist in the Star Trek universe, but in several instances, these cetaceans are actually members of Starfleet.

The hub for whales and dolphins — who are boldly going where no sea-dwelling-creature-has-gone before — is a place on a starship called Cetacean Ops. Teased in the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy's very first episode, the U.S.S. Voyager-A has a large Cetacean Ops center, which houses a massive tank that includes a humpback whale. While this might sound bonkers, the reality is, Star Trek has teased the existence of cetacean crew members as far back as The Next Generation.

Here's how the idea of whale and dolphin crew members began in Star Trek, and how Prodigy honors not only a very old Easter egg, but also one of the most popular, and beloved Trek feature films ever.

Bottlenose Dolphins on the Enterprise-D